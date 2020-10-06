(The Center Square) – A news conference to announce potential changes to the way Ohio funds its public schools scheduled for Tuesday was put on hold while bill authors continue to work on the legislation.
The Ohio House of Representatives communications office said State Reps. John Patterson, D-Jefferson, and Gary Scherer, R-Circleville, were making adjustments to Substitute House Bill 305, a bill originally introduced in the spring of 2019.
The representatives were expected to discuss the legislation that provides a comprehensive revision to the state’s primary and secondary school funding system.
House Bill 305 had its first hearing before the Senate Finance Committee in October 2019 and its sixth and last in November 2019.
According to a fiscal analysis, the bill counts students for funding purposes where they go to school, rather than where they live. Currently, if a student open enrolls outside of their district, funding goes to the district.
The bill, which features funding components that are phased in over six years, also establishes a unique per-pupil cost and local capacity for raising money for each district. It also costs an estimated $1.04 billion more than the 2019 fiscal year formula.
The new formula, according to the analysis, would raise the per-pupil output by nearly $1,000 per student when it’s fully effective. Also, it guarantees each district will receive at least the same amount in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 as it did in fiscal year 2019.