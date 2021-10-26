(The Center Square) – The Ohio School Boards Association announced Tuesday it voted to end its affiliation with the National School Boards Association after the national group asked the Biden administration to use the FBI and other federal agencies to investigate parents it said are abusive during local school board meetings.
“The Board of Trustees’ decision was prompted by NSBA’s recent letter to President Joe Biden requesting federal intervention at local school board meetings,” OSBA Chief Executive Officer Rick Lewis said. “We believe the letter from NSBA leadership demonstrated how out of touch the national association is with the concerns of local school boards and the principle of local control. Because of that, OSBA no longer sees the value of continued NSBA membership.”
The national organization apologized to members Friday for sending the letter, which compared parents protesting local school policies such as COVID-19 mask mandates and the teaching of critical race theory to acts of "domestic terrorism."
It wasn’t enough, however, for the OSBA to remain with the group. The Ohio board instructed Lewis to send a letter ending its membership.
“We were not informed of or asked for any input into the creation of the letter sent to the president,” Lewis said. “We believe in the value of parental and community discussion at school board meetings, and there is tremendous value in allowing and encouraging the public to have meaningful input into the decision-making process.
"However, that participation should not come at the expense of interfering with the board’s ability to conduct its business or subjecting individual board members to threats of violence, abuse or harassment. But dealing with such interference should be dealt with at the local level, not by federal officials.”
More than 20 state school boards associations have moved to distance themselves from the NSBA over the letter, which called for “immediate assistance” from federal law enforcement to help school boards that it said are dealing with a “growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation,” saying such acts could also be considered hate crimes.
NSBA acknowledged in its apology Friday that parents should have a say in their children's education.
"As we've reiterated since the letter was sent, we deeply value not only the work of local school boards that make important contributions within our communities, but also the voices of parents, who should and must continue to be heard when it comes to decisions about their children's education, health, and safety," the apology letter read.