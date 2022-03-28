(The Center Square) – As Ohio’s unemployment recovery continues to be slow, a Columbus-based policy group has suggested lawmakers create opportunities to meet ongoing economic challenges throughout the state.
Ohio’s jobless rate fell to 4.2% in February, slightly better than January’s 4.3% rate but still higher than the national rate of 3.8%, according to information released by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
The state’s labor force participation rate failed to improve, however, remaining at 61.5% for the third consecutive month. That rate represents 80,000 fewer people in the job force than in February 2020.
Overall, there are 130,000 fewer jobs in Ohio than in February 2022.
“Two years after the start of the pandemic, Ohio’s job market is recovering but is far from its pre-pandemic peak,” said Rea Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center at The Buckeye Institute and vice president of policy, said. "To address Ohio’s persistent challenges, policymakers need to encourage more Ohioans to reenter the job market, encourage existing workers to gain new skills, and encourage new workers to make Ohio their home.”
Hederman recommended lawmakers adopt education reforms to train and upskill workers and continue to rewrite business regulation that eliminates or reworks licensing. He also encouraged state officials to do more to attract foreign companies and high-skilled workers to Ohio.
At the same time, a report from the personal finance website WalletHub showed Ohio was below average compared with the rest of the country when it comes to economic and unemployment recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio ranked 28th comparing January and February unemployment rates to those same months in 2020.
The states that have bounced back from pandemic unemployment were Indiana, Utah, Nebraska, Kansas and Montana.