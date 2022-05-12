(The Center Square) – Potholes, snow and ice are not enough to keep Ohio’s three largest cities off a list as some of the best in the country for commuters.
Clever, a real estate website, recently published a study ranking the country’s best and worst cities for commuters in 2022. Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati each finished in the top 10.
The study showed the average worker commutes 28 minutes one way to work each day, and it used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Federal Highway Administration, the Census Bureau and other organizations to develop the study to show financial and time costs to commuting.
The average American spends 19% of their income, or a little more than $8,000, and 239 hours a year communitng, according to the study. That’s a jump of nearly $2,000 and 200 hours from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cleveland ranked as the fifth-best city for commuters with an average commute of 25 minutes and annual loss of 15 hours in traffic. The fuel cost for commuters came in at $728 a year. Overall, Cleveland commuters spend 16% of their annual income on commuting.
Columbus ranked sixth with a 24-minute average commute and 13 hours lost annually in traffic. Workers in Columbus spend 16% of their annual income on commuting.
Cincinnati ranked ninth with a 25-minute average commute and 13 hours lost in traffic. People in Cincinnati also spend 16% of their annual income on commuting.
The study shows Buffalo, New York as the best city for commuters, followed by Salt Lake City; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The worst city is Detroit, where residents spend an average of 29% of their annual income on commuting. That amounts to nearly $13,000 a year.
Detroit is followed by Atlanta; New York; Riverside, California; and Los Angeles.