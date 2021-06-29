(The Center Square) – A new, bipartisan school funding overhaul in the works for years in Ohio should get its chance to work at least for two years.
A budget compromise between the Senate and House approved late Monday night included the Fair School Funding Plan as part of the overall $74 billion two-year budget. It works off an estimated per-pupil cost of $7,202. The deal, however, calls for new costs to be established in future budgets, rather than using an automatic formula.
“This bill is a victory for every child in the state of Ohio,” said Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord. “It takes our broken, outdated, public school funding formula and replaces it with a fair, transparent and predictable plan that gives our students and schools greater reliability than they have had in decades.”
The Senate had removed the House plan from its budget, saying its plan sent more money to schools over the next two years. The original House version called for the new plan to be phased in over six years and could have led to an additional $2 billion for schools. The budget spends roughly $10.9 billion for schools over the next two years, according to the Legislative Service Commission.
Initially introduced this session in early February, Fair School Funding Plan changes the base cost formula to include a district’s income and takes into account everything involved in education, including professional development and extracurricular activities.
A key change to local funding, according to the sponsors, is the new plan will base 60% of a district's local funding capacity on property values and 40% on resident income.
The plan received House support from Republicans and Democrats, along with teacher and educational groups across the state.
A Senate plan for the state to pay charter schools directly, rather than requiring local school districts to pass along money when students enroll in charter schools, remains in the budget.
The budget also increases the maximum amount for children to attend private schools from $4,650 to $5,500 in grades K-8 and from $6,000 to $7,500 for high school students.
“It’s important to reassure parents that we trust them to know what educational opportunities best serve their children” Senate President Matt Huffman, D-Lima, said. “This plan improves school choice opportunities for parents, whether it involves public schools or charter schools.”
The budget now is in the hands of Gov. Mike DeWine, who must sign it by Thursday. However, he has the option to veto some items.