(The Center Square) – Ohio’s congressional redistricting lines, ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court twice but put into action by a federal court, are now in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The two previous and two current Republican lawmakers who are members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission announced the filing of an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, calling the district maps lawfully passed.
"Today, we’ve asked our nation’s highest court to review the Ohio Supreme Court’s decision regarding Ohio’s congressional map, a decision which we believe is fundamentally flawed. While many believe that the Ohio Supreme Court majority misinterpreted state law, there is also the broader concern that the court assumed a role the federal constitution does not permit it to exercise. This is a matter that needs resolution by our nation’s highest court,” Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, and Rep. Jeff LaRe, R-Violet Township said in a statement.
State Democrats called the move a way to force unfair maps on Ohio voters and an overreach.
“It has been made perfectly clear over and over again that the power grab being attempted to take away Ohioans basic freedom to vote fairly is nothing but unlawful,” said House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington. “The power belongs to the people and this is just another blatant attempt by Republicans to ignore, erode and overrule the democratic process guaranteed in the Ohio and U.S. constitutions.”
As previously reported by The Center Square, a federal court ordered the state use congressional district maps that had been twice previously ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court in the May primary election.
In the same ruling, a three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, by a vote of 2-1, also ordered the state to hold its second primary Aug. 2.
The order came from a lawsuit filed by a group of Republican voters.