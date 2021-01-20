(The Center Square) – On Wednesday, Joe Biden became America’s 46th president. But, a before Sen. Rob Portman began the process of cabinet confirmation by receiving commitments to several of his key issues.
Portman, who attended Biden’s inauguration, said Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas committed to address cybersecurity threats from foreign countries, stop deadly synthetic drugs at the southern border and keep faith-based organizations secure from threats through a FEMA program.
Portman’s Protecting Faith-Based Nonprofit Organizations From Terrorism Act gives faith-based and other nonprofit organizations grants to help secure facilities against a potential terrorist attack.
Mayorkas, whose consideration was blocked by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley delaying a swift confirmation, served as deputy secretary in the Obama administration. Since then, Portman said, the program has been increased to help protect things like synagogues and Jewish Community Centers which have been threatened in Ohio.
“My long-term concern is sustainability. Many of these organizations are getting grants in Ohio, frankly, number have applied and been successful,” Portman said during questioning. “But to sustain these programs over time whether it’s cameras, we have expanded the program in the last couple of years to include security personnel as an example. Or whether it is simply having the ability to fully guard against these attacks by having the facilities hardened against potential attacks, the long-term sustainability of these programs concern me.”
Mayorkas said he will work with Congress on the program and understands its importance.
“I’m very well aware of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program under my leadership and [former Homeland Security] Secretary [Jeh] Johnson’s leadership,” Mayorkas said. “We increased it. Very grateful to this committee for increasing it further and I well understand its needs.”
Also, Portman said he secured commitments from Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken to combat disinformation and propaganda from foreign governments like Russia and China, and Portman urged Blinken to continue to hold China accountable for theft of taxpayer funded research and intellectual property.