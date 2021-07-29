(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, believes the first step taken by the Senate and White House on Wednesday toward a $550 billion infrastructure investment is vital, and it is confident the massive project will pass.
Portman, who announced earlier this year he will not run for reelection, took the lead in developing a compromise with the Biden Administration, which initially proposed a nearly $2 trillion infrastructure plan that Republicans criticized spent billions on non-infrastructure projects.
The new bipartisan agreement, which Portman said represents the largest investment in core infrastructure in U.S. history, passed a key procedural vote Wednesday.
“Tonight is also a time to pay tribute to my colleagues behind me who have put together something truly extraordinary, which is a $550 billion much-needed contribution to our nation’s infrastructure,” Portman said at a news conference. “And it happened from the center out. In other words, at a time when Washington seems broken, this group of members behind me came together – along with others – and decided we are going to do something great for our country.”
The proposal, which Portman said does not include any tax increase, spends roughly $300 billion on transportation issues – $110 billion of it for highways. Also, $65 billion would go to broadband, $73 billion to modernize the nation’s electric grid and $55 million on the nation’s waterways. It also includes a plan to use federal money to encourage private investment in infrastructure construction.
“It makes sense to the point that two different polls, each a couple of months apart over the last few months, have said that 87 percent of the American people support this effort,” Portman said. “And again, it’s no wonder. When we go home, we all hear about it. And despite the popularity of it and the need for it, Washington hasn’t been able to get it done. This time we’re going to get it done. We took a first important step tonight.”
President Joe Biden supported the plan, saying it shows America can “do big things,” according to the Associated Press.
“This deal signals to the world that our democracy can function,” The AP reported Biden said ahead of the vote Wednesday night. “We will once again transform America and propel us into the future.”