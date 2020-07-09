(The Center Square) – New unemployment claims dropped slightly in Ohio last week, a trend also reflected in national numbers reported by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The week-over-week numbers reported for Ohio the week ending July 4 show 33,176 new initial claims, a decrease of 2,732 initial unemployment claims from the previous week’s 35,908 new claims.
Total unemployment claims in Ohio for the week ending July 4 were 410,783, down 37,329 from the previous week’s 448,112 claims.
The DOL also reported an estimated 1.3 million new unemployment claims were filed nationally in the week ending July 4, down 99,000 new claims from the previous week ending June 27.
According to nationwide DOL numbers, U.S. unemployment claims fell by 698,000 from the previous week. Continued claims still hover around the 18.1 million unemployment mark, or approximately 12.4 percent national unemployment.