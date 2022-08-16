(The Center Square) – About 21,000 women in Ohio annually are expected to be covered for 12 months after the birth of a child after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved the state’s request to extend coverage from 60 days to a year, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.
The coverage, included in the state’s budget signed into law in July, includes treatment for postpartum depression, medical care for chronic conditions, breastfeeding resources and evidence-based nurse home visiting.
The program began April but needed to final approval from CMMS.
“Maternal health is a strong predictor of a child’s health, so by extending health coverage for new moms, we are helping to provide the healthiest possible start in life for Ohio’s children,” DeWine said. “Ohio began this extended coverage on April 1, 2022, and CMS’s final approval is the last step to ensuring we can continue providing these services.”
The Ohio Department of Medicaid proposed $30.6 million for the program, with $10.1 million coming from state funds and the rest covered by the federal government.
“We know that access to postpartum care not only saves lives but leads to better health outcomes for moms and their babies,” said Maureen Corcoran, director of Ohio Medicaid. “Extending eligibility for a full year postpartum ensures women have access to critical services that impact maternal morbidity and mortality as well as the health of their baby.”
The extended coverage, as its authorized, will be available to Medicaid-eligible new mothers for a five-year period, according to the Ohio Department of Medicaid.
Ten other states – Arizona, Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia – all have plans to implement a 12-month extension, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Twenty-three states, including Washington, D.C., have already implemented the 12-month coverage.