(The Center Square) – Four major Ohio cities took Gov. Mike DeWine’s enactment of a statewide curfew steps further by issuing their own stay-at-home advisories.
Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton and Toledo each enacted some form of stay-at-home order as an addition to DeWine’s curfew as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise throughout the state.
On Tuesday, DeWine announced a general curfew beginning Thursday from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., with exceptions for work, grocery stores, pharmacies, drive-thru services and emergencies.
In Columbus, the 28-day advisory begins Friday, and Mayor Andrew Ginther likened it to a weather advisory warning for a winter storm. He said there is no financial penalty for noncompliance, and police will not enforce the advisory.
Also, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced late Wednesday night it will change the times of its football state championship games scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Obetz to help meet the 10 p.m. curfew.
In Cuyahoga County, home of Cleveland, a 21-day stay-at-home advisory also recommends universities and public and private K-12 schools begin remote learning after the Thanksgiving holiday.
In Dayton, along with the 28-day stay-at-home advisory, the city will close all city buildings and recreation centers to the public beginning Monday.
“The city of Dayton and its employees continue to approach this public health emergency with the utmost sincerity,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said. “We understand the sacrifice and inconvenience experienced by residents and businesses, and we will keep working with the community to reduce the impact of the virus as much as possible.
Thursday morning, the Lucas County Health Department, with Toledo as its county seat, also approved a 28-day stay-at-home order.