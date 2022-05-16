(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend $85 million in federal funds to try to draw more people to the behavioral health care field to meet what Gov. Mike DeWine called a growing demand.
The plan for the American Rescue Plan Act funds is to focus on education by creating more paid internships and providing scholarships for students working toward behavioral health care degrees at state two- and four-year colleges and universities.
“The health and success of Ohio’s families and communities depends on our ability to recruit, train and retain the best talent to ensure Ohio has the most robust behavioral health work force possible,” DeWine said. “Behavioral health care workers are a valued and vital part of our health care system, and our efforts today are focused on helping to quickly infuse more qualified professionals into behavioral health care workplaces throughout the state.”
The plan is also expected to provide funding to workers to obtain licenses, certificates and testing needed to begin careers and create a Technical Assistance Center to help students find more federal and state funding.
This money is also expected to fund recruitment and retention bonuses for students who commit to work with Ohio’s community mental health and addiction centers which provide care, treatment and services to Ohio’s Medicaid-eligible population.
“The lack of trained, qualified professionals is the No. 1 concern we hear from mental health and addiction providers around Ohio,” Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Criss said. “This problem is not unique to our state, but we have a unique opportunity to create pathways to recruit new talent into our rapidly growing field of health care. This investment will put additional doctors, nurses, counselors, therapists, social workers and other critical personnel into our communities in the next one to two years and expand, enhance, and strengthen our ability to care for Ohioans living with mental health and substance use disorders.”
According to a news release, more than 20% of Ohioans live with a mental health condition or substance use disorder, and nearly 2.4 million Ohioans live in communities that do not have enough behavioral health professionals.
A study completed in 2021 by OhioMHAS, the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, InnovateOhio and Deloitte, found the demand for behavioral health-care services in Ohio increased 353% from 2013-2019 while the work force increased only 174% over the same time period.