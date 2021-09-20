(The Center Square) – More workers returned to the job market, and Ohio’s August unemployment rate held steady, leading some to see positive economic signs for the state with room for improvement.
Ohio’s jobless rate of 5.4% in August was the same as July, but the percentage of those returning to the workforce rose, according to data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Those two things, according to Columbus-based think tank The Buckeye Institute, are reason for optimism.
“In August, Ohio saw workers return to the job market with the labor force participation rate climbing to 60.8 percent – a positive sign for Ohio’s economy,” said Rea Hederman, executive director of the Economic Research Center at The Buckeye Institute and vice president of policy. "This, coupled with the unemployment rate holding steady at 5.4 percent, shows that Ohioans looking for work were able to find jobs. Despite the improvement, Ohio remains below the national average of 5.2 percent unemployment and 61.7 percent labor force participation rate.”
Ohio did lose 2,200 private-sector jobs in August, but Hederman said that should be looked at in context of revisions to the July jobs report. The state added 26,300 jobs in July. However, the state’s leisure and hospitality industry – one of the hardest-hit areas of the economy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – reported a 1,500 jobs loss in August.
The health services sector also lost 4,800 jobs, and the durable sector lost 400.
Manufacturing and nondurable sectors each showed job gains.
“In short, Ohio remains where it was in July – with an unemployment rate of 5.4 percent and nearly 250,000 private-sector jobs below its pre-pandemic level –albeit with tens of thousands of Ohioans back in the labor force,” Hederman said. “Ohio’s economy continues to face daunting challenges – not only those brought on by COVID, but those that predate the pandemic – slow job growth, continually falling below the national average in job growth, overregulation, and a complicated and burdensome tax system that makes Ohio less welcoming. If Ohio is to reverse these negative trends, policymakers must implement systemic reforms to Ohio’s tax system and its regulatory scheme, and adopt innovative, pro-growth policy solutions that will make Ohio a more attractive place to live and work.”