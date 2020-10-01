(The Center Square) – After four hearings and countless testimony, the Ohio House of Representatives continues to consider repealing House Bill 6.
Wednesday, the House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight met for the fourth time to discuss repealing the controversial $1.6 billion bailout of the state’s nuclear power sector that led to the indictment for former House Speaker Larry Householder and four others.
The five, U.S. attorneys allege, were part of a $60 million bribery and racketeering scheme that ensured the passage of House Bill 6.
The committee had until Thursday to repeal the bill or a fee will be added to every electric bill in the state Jan. 1, according to the Associated Press. At the same time, more than $150 million will go to two Ohio nuclear power plants.
To avoid the fee, according to AP, would be for the repeal to include an emergency clause, which would require 66 House members to vote for it.
“House Republicans are going to let Oct. 1 go by without doing anything to stop this ratepayer rip-off,” State. Rep. David Leland, D-Columbus, said in a statement. “That means, in the middle of a global pandemic and an unemployment crisis, House Republicans are going to make hardworking Ohioans pay more on their utility bills.”
In a statement, Committee Chairman James Hoops, R-Napoleon, said the committee is “reviewing and determining” the next steps.
Wednesday’s hearing centered on alternative energy with testimony from Utility Scale Solar Energy Coalition and EDP Renewable North America.
James M. Rafeld, executive director of USSEC, said repealing HB 6 presents a challenge for some of the solar group’s members.
“Some of our members benefitted from the solar language in the current law while others took a loss,” Rafield testified. “As a result, USSEC has a bit of a divided opinion on the matter. Our members would support a return to the previous RPS because it’s good for the industry. However, the projects that qualified to receive benefits from the Renewable Generation Fund have relied on that funding for their projects and do not want the financial support taken away, which is an understandable position.”