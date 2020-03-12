(The Center Square) – Gatherings in Ohio of more than 100 people are temporarily banned in Ohio in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.
Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton signed the order to prohibit mass gatherings, Dewine said in a news release.
The order comes as DeWine said the state now has five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus
"The fifth case involves a 55-year-old Trumbull County man who is currently hospitalized," a news release said. "The man has no travel history outside of Ohio, and this case represents a case of community spread."
The same news release detailed what is included in the mass gathering restrictions.
"Mass gatherings are defined as any event or convening that brings together 100 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space," according to the news release.
That includes parades, fairs and festivals.
Not included in the executive order are operations at airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, DeWine said.
The governor also on Thursday ordered the closure of all K-12 schools through April 3.
This executive order takes effect immediately and will remain until Ohio's state of emergency is rescinded.