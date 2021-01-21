Ohio residents pay 8.96 percent of their income per capita toward property, income and sales taxes – or $4,365 per person – according to a new study examining tax burdens in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The share of income paid by Ohio residents for these three taxes represented the 17th highest state tax burden among the 50 states and Washington, D.C., the HireAHelper website reported. The state’s residents paid 2.78 percent of their income on property taxes, according to the website, which provides moving services.
The percentages of income going toward the state taxes vary significantly among the states, the study said, from nearly 13 percent in New York to just over 5 percent in Alaska, researchers said. The study uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to measure state tax revenues collected as a share of states’ total personal income per year.
The analysis points out that some states, such as North Dakota and Alaska, rely heavily on severance taxes on oil, natural gas and other resources so that taxes on individuals remain relatively low.
States in the Northeast tend to impose the highest tax burdens on individuals, while states in the South have lower tax burdens, researchers said.
Tax Burdens Imposed by the 50 States
|Rank
|State
|Property, Income and Sales Taxes as a Percentage of Income
|Annual Property, Income and Sales Taxes Per Person
|Property Taxes as a Percentage of Income
|Income Taxes as a Percentage of Income
|Sales Taxes as a Percentage of Income
|1
|New York
|12.80%
|$8,781
|4.41%
|4.96%
|3.43%
|2
|Hawaii
|12.23%
|$6,755
|2.46%
|3.10%
|6.68%
|3
|District of Columbia
|11.63%
|$9,435
|4.60%
|3.63%
|3.40%
|4
|Vermont
|10.92%
|$5,827
|5.12%
|2.45%
|3.35%
|5
|Connecticut
|10.67%
|$7,985
|4.15%
|3.64%
|2.88%
|6
|Maine
|10.52%
|$5,136
|4.61%
|2.46%
|3.45%
|7
|New Jersey
|10.06%
|$6,809
|4.98%
|2.49%
|2.59%
|8
|Minnesota
|10.02%
|$5,746
|2.87%
|3.69%
|3.46%
|9
|Rhode Island
|9.75%
|$5,312
|4.47%
|2.31%
|2.98%
|10
|California
|9.49%
|$6,029
|2.64%
|3.78%
|3.06%
|11
|Illinois
|9.48%
|$5,410
|3.98%
|2.10%
|3.39%
|12
|Maryland
|9.43%
|$5,905
|2.70%
|3.94%
|2.79%
|13
|Kansas
|9.40%
|$4,818
|3.13%
|2.29%
|3.98%
|14
|Iowa
|9.27%
|$4,640
|3.39%
|2.53%
|3.35%
|15
|Nebraska
|9.08%
|$4,793
|3.80%
|2.32%
|2.96%
|16
|Mississippi
|9.01%
|$3,403
|2.80%
|1.64%
|4.56%
|17
|Ohio
|8.96%
|$4,365
|2.78%
|2.54%
|3.64%
|18
|Wisconsin
|8.90%
|$4,588
|3.25%
|2.72%
|2.92%
|19
|Louisiana
|8.83%
|$4,079
|1.93%
|1.51%
|5.39%
|20
|Arkansas
|8.80%
|$3,806
|1.79%
|2.20%
|4.81%
|21
|Massachusetts
|8.78%
|$6,288
|3.57%
|3.29%
|1.92%
|22
|West Virginia
|8.78%
|$3,614
|2.31%
|2.62%
|3.85%
|23
|Kentucky
|8.61%
|$3,639
|2.00%
|3.18%
|3.43%
|24
|Pennsylvania
|8.49%
|$4,755
|2.83%
|2.53%
|3.14%
|25
|Michigan
|8.47%
|$4,040
|3.07%
|2.26%
|3.14%
|26
|Washington
|8.33%
|$5,174
|2.64%
|0.00%
|5.68%
|27
|Colorado
|8.25%
|$4,855
|2.74%
|2.24%
|3.26%
|28
|Utah
|8.19%
|$3,842
|2.28%
|2.69%
|3.22%
|29
|Oregon
|8.19%
|$4,209
|3.02%
|4.12%
|1.04%
|30
|New Mexico
|8.19%
|$3,407
|2.00%
|1.44%
|4.75%
|31
|Arizona
|8.16%
|$3,630
|2.52%
|1.42%
|4.21%
|32
|Indiana
|8.12%
|$3,844
|2.18%
|2.04%
|3.90%
|33
|Nevada
|8.11%
|$4,048
|2.09%
|0.00%
|6.03%
|34
|Texas
|8.08%
|$4,123
|3.86%
|0.00%
|4.22%
|35
|North Carolina
|8.06%
|$3,725
|2.15%
|2.63%
|3.28%
|36
|Virginia
|7.86%
|$4,545
|2.93%
|2.86%
|2.06%
|37
|Missouri
|7.85%
|$3,695
|2.28%
|2.40%
|3.17%
|38
|Georgia
|7.84%
|$3,678
|2.57%
|2.36%
|2.91%
|39
|Idaho
|7.78%
|$3,461
|2.29%
|2.35%
|3.14%
|40
|North Dakota
|7.78%
|$4,327
|2.95%
|0.87%
|3.95%
|41
|South Carolina
|7.42%
|$3,259
|2.76%
|1.99%
|2.68%
|42
|Alabama
|7.37%
|$3,147
|1.40%
|1.94%
|4.03%
|43
|Montana
|7.36%
|$3,540
|3.55%
|2.54%
|1.26%
|44
|South Dakota
|7.35%
|$3,853
|3.01%
|0.00%
|4.34%
|45
|Oklahoma
|7.19%
|$3,295
|1.68%
|1.93%
|3.58%
|46
|Florida
|6.86%
|$3,489
|2.70%
|0.00%
|4.16%
|47
|New Hampshire
|6.83%
|$4,192
|5.47%
|0.13%
|1.24%
|48
|Delaware
|6.17%
|$3,260
|1.76%
|3.23%
|1.18%
|49
|Wyoming
|6.11%
|$3,709
|3.32%
|0.00%
|2.80%
|50
|Tennessee
|5.70%
|$2,694
|1.69%
|0.08%
|3.93%
|51
|Alaska
|5.04%
|$3,030
|3.64%
|0.00%
|1.40%
Source: HireAHelper.com