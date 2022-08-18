(The Center Square) – Ohio’s General Assembly does not have to draw new congressional district maps before mid-October and the process could begin later than that, House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said in a memo to House Republicans.
The Ohio Supreme Court declared the congressional maps used in the state’s May 3 primary unconstitutional July 19, tossing them back to the General Assembly for 30 days, which some believe expired Thursday.
Cupp, though, disagrees, and told House Republicans the General Assembly does not have to enact a new congressional map until all appeals are final. In the memo, he said parties have 90 days after the decision of the Ohio Supreme Court to petition the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Out-of-state activists have peddled the myth that a deadline looms this week for the General Assembly to adopt a new map. It is false, has zero basis in fact, and either shows a lack of understanding of our legal system, or it is an attempt to intentionally sow confusion over the 2022 elections,” Cupp’s memo reads.
Cupp said Oct. 17 is the final day to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“So, there is no state constitutional requirement to draw new congressional districts for the 2024 election cycle before then. In the event the appeal is not accepted by the U.S. Supreme Court, the General Assembly has 30 days after that decision to pass a new congressional district map plan under Article XIX of the Ohio Constitution approved by voters in 2018. This is the factual reality,” the letter continued.
House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, said at a news conference Thursday morning she would have a statement later Thursday or Friday about Cupp’s memo.
“We’re still reviewing what he has put forward,” Russo said. “Frankly, I always question the legal analysis that comes from majority [of the Ohio Redistricting Commission] members.”
As previously reported by The Center Square, the court ruled a first set of congressional maps unconstitutional in January, sending the process back to the General Assembly. The General Assembly failed to act within 30 days, moving the process to the Redistricting Commission.