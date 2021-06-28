(The Center Square) – Legislation that drew national attention after a Cleveland doctor testified the COVID-19 vaccine magnetizes people and would prohibit public and private entities from requiring vaccines passed the Ohio House after Republicans added it to a bill that gives communities nearly a $1 million in federal funds.
The original bill went through five hearings in the House before being tacked on to a coronavirus relief bill. Senate Bill 111 directs $844 million in federal money to Ohio communities and schools to help with issues relating to the pandemic. Now, it also includes what Democrats call an anti-vaccine amendment.
“This last-minute, unvetted amendment is a dangerous overreach that undermines public health and makes us all less safe,” said Rep. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington. “It infringes upon the rights of private businesses to make the decisions that are best for them. This isn’t government. It’s a one-size-fits-all mandate that will stoke vaccine hesitancy and keep us from reaching the vaccination level we need to put this virus behind us.”
The policy received national attention after a June 10 hearing when Cleveland-area doctor Sherri Tenpenny and Joanna Overholt, who said she was a nurse practitioner, said the COVID-19 vaccine leads to magnetism and causes metal objects to stick to the body of a person after they received the vaccine.
Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester, released a statement after that hearing that said the bill does not prohibit mandatory vaccines but, instead, allows for three exemptions.
“In light of recent proponent testimony, I wanted to emphasize that House Bill 248 is a freedom bill. The purpose of HB 248 is to protect medical choice and medical freedom,” Gross said.
The overwhelming majority of hearing testimony opposed the original bill, and most of that came from the business and health care communities.
At the bill’s fifth hearing last week, Dr. Will Cotton, co-advocacy chair for the Ohio American Academy of Pediatrics, submitted written testimony that said stories of injuries from vaccines come from a small but vocal group. He also said HB 248 would undermine the success of the state’s vaccine program.
“HB 248, if enacted, will undermine the current success of Ohio’s vaccine program,” Cotton said. “If vaccines are refused in greater numbers, the success of the current program will slowly crumble. Diseases like polio and measles that were only a bad memory will once again become a problem. Then the majority of Ohio will be beating down the statehouse doors to remove a law that was made at the whim of few Ohioans.”
The bill now heads to a conference committee with House and Senate negotiators.