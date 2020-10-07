(The Center Square) – An Ohio lawmaker claimed Gov. Mike DeWine assumed imperial and dictatorial powers and filed papers in state court as a private citizen to have the governor arrested.
In late September, State Rep. John Becker, R-Union Township, filed an affidavit as a private citizen in Clermont County alleging 10 charges against DeWine.
Those charges were rejected by the county prosecutor. In August, Becker’s attempt to impeach DeWine also failed. Only three Ohio House members signed on as co-sponsors.
“I never wanted to go down the road of impeachment and certainly never considered criminal charges against Gov. DeWine,” Becker said in a news release. “The governor simply isn’t getting the message that the people’s liberties need to be respected and a governor has no right to assume imperial and dictatorial powers without regard to any alleged emergency.”
In the affidavit, Becker accused DeWine of multiple crimes, including engaging in a pattern or corrupt activity, complicity, terrorism, making terroristic threats, inducing panic, conspiracy, bribery, interfering with civil rights, coercion and patient abuse or neglect.
“Without criminal charges, many of my colleagues have been reluctant to co-sponsor the articles of impeachment," Becker said. "Therefore, I filed this private citizen affidavit for their benefit and for the benefit of the groing number of Ohioans who have been chanting, ‘lock him up! Lock him up.’”
In a Wednesday tweet, Ohio Attorney General David Yost called the affidavit absurd and said it does not warrant wasting law enforcement resources.
Becker, however, called for DeWine’s arrest.
“When Gov. DeWine is arrested, I sincerely hope that he is wearing a mask and doesn’t get tasered before being dragged off to jail like the Marietta football mom in Logan," he said. "I don’t want him victimized as his policies have victimized others.”
In August, Becker announced he had drafted 10 articles of impeachment against DeWine, claiming the governor violated Ohio law and the U.S. Constitution.
He accused DeWine of abuse of power by “meddling in the conduct of a presidential primary election and arbitrarily closed certain businesses, while allowing other businesses to remain open.
He also claimed DeWine created a hostile work environment in Ohio with a statewide mask mandate and implementing the requirement as a condition of employment.
He called for a “massive” public demand for DeWine’s resignation or impeachment, saying only those two things could save “what is left of Ohioans’ confidence in their public officials.”