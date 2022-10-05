(The Center Square) – More in Ohio could exercise rights of a victim of crime and the number of people sitting on the State Victims Assistance Advisory Council would expand if a bill that has already passed the Ohio House clears the Senate.
House Bill 343, or Marsy’s Law, was introduced in 2021 and passed the House in this spring with just one “no” vote. It has been in the Senate Judiciary Committee since May and has not had a hearing.
Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering, has said she hopes the Senate will move on the bill when the General Assembly returns to session in November.
“House Bill 343 guarantees that victims will now have expanded rights, while putting standards and guardrails in place to help protect and enforce those rights at every step of the criminal justice process,” White said.
The legislation would align Ohio’s laws and criminal justice system practices with more protections provided for victims and their loved ones.
One of the keys, according to White, is to ensure victims can understand, exercise and enforce their rights under the Ohio Constitution.
Also, White said, all parties in the criminal justice system must know these rights, respect each victim’s choices and be engaged in uniform procedures so that the rights of everyone can be balanced and protected throughout the criminal justice process.
The bill also increased members of the State Victims Assistance Advisory Council from 17 to 21 and includes a victim’s representative as someone who can exercise the rights of a victim.
“Justice for crime victims should not depend on where you live. That’s why this legislation is needed now – to make sure victims are treated fairly and consistently across our state’s criminal justice system that they are not only told their rights but given the full opportunities to exercise them, and to have recourse if those rights are violated,” White said. “Consistently balancing the rights of victims, the accused and the state is essential to preserving the foundations of justice for all – whether you’re from Cleveland, Coshocton or Clark County.”