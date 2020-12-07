(The Center Square) – An Ohio state representative says giving local governments the ability to take advantage of new technology will create more efficient, secure and taxpayer-friendly operations.
State Rep. Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Township, sponsored the legislation that passed the Ohio House and would give government entities the ability to use blockchain technology in their operations. Blockchain allows for the secure transmission and storage of many forms of records and data, he said.
“Blockchain technology poses a number of promising, pro-taxpayer applications. At its core, blockchain allows for both greater transparency and security,” Carfagna said. “By giving blanket permissive authority for governmental entities to utilize blockchain in their operations, we’re opening the door to allow local governments and agencies to achieve efficiencies such as improvements to online services, securing sensitive data and more easily enabling customer transactions.”
The technology, according to Carfagna, provides opportunities for use in electronic medical records, smart contracts, government benefit transfers and title transfers, among other governmental areas.
“The revolutionary nature of blockchain technology stems from its ability to ensure that information is accessible to individuals within a network, while simultaneously maintaining the authenticity of the data,” Carfagna said.
The legislation, which passed the House 88-2 and is in the Senate, also received support from Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, along with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, the Ohio Municipal League, the Ohio Township Association and MetroHealth.
“We need to make sure we are laying a framework that allows emerging technologies to succeed in Ohio, and I appreciate Rep. Carfagna and his colleagues in the Ohio House for working to make that happen,” Husted said.