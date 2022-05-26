(The Center Square) – An Ohio state representative filed a criminal complaint against Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission a day after the Supreme Court ruled for the fifth time state legislative district maps are unconstitutional.
Rep. Jeffrey Crossman, D-Parma, in the complaint filed with the city of Columbus prosecutor, alleges the GOP members “recklessly failed to perform a duty expressly imposed by law with respect to the public servant’s office."
Crossman is also running for attorney general, challenging incumbent Republican Dave Yost.
“That’s why I have filed a complaint with the Columbus prosecutor against the 5 Republican redistricting commissioners for their dereliction of duty and interfering with civil rights,” Crossman tweeted Thursday afternoon. “It’s time to hold these politicians accountable and show that no one is above the law!”
The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled the commission's most-recent attempt at submitting maps was unconstitutional.
Earlier this month, the commission resubmitted previously tossed maps to the court, saying it did not have enough time to create new maps.
The group’s fourth set of maps was ruled unconstitutional April 14. The court gave the commission 22 days to draw new maps. Its first meeting was on the 20th day following the ruling when it decided not to rehire independent map drawers. On the 21st day, it met again and approved its third set of maps to send back to the court.
A three-judge federal panel ruled April 21 the commission had until May 28 to develop maps approved by the state Supreme Court or it would order the third set of unconstitutional maps be used and set Aug. 2 as the date for the second state primary.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose, also a member of the commission, had told the federal judges and the commission the state cannot hold its second primary any later than Aug. 2 to meet state and federal election laws. The second primary is expected to cost the state $20 million.