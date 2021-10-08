(The Center Square) – Ohio continues to rank among the back half of states for unemployment recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new report from the personal finance website WalletHub showed Ohio ranked 36th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The report examined changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmarks for weeks over the course of the pandemic.
New unemployment claims fell week-over-week Sept. 27 throughout the country.
“The most-recent number of weekly unemployment claims is comparable to the amount we had in early October 2013," WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said. "However, it is still around 150,000 above the record low we saw at the beginning of 2020.”
Compared with the same week of 2020, the number of unemployment claims in Ohio dropped by less than 53%, Gonzalez said. That was the lowest percentage in the country.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ohio’s recovery is the 11th-slowest nationwide, with a 70% drop in claims, Gonzalez said.
Eighteen states reported unemployment claims last week that were lower than before the pandemic, while the District of Columbia had claims last week that were worse than the same week a year ago.
“We should not be too worried about the recent rise in unemployment claims, as they are on a sharp downward trend overall," Gonzalez said. "The peak was 6.1 million claims in a single week in March 2020, and we've brought that number down to 352,000 as of the week of September 25, 2021.”
South Carolina ranked as the state with the best recovery last week, followed by Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota and West Virginia. The District of Columbia was the worst in the report, followed by Virginia, Michigan, Nebraska and California.