(The Center Square) – Safety and security at religious institutions, chartered nonpublic schools, licensed preschools and nonprofit organizations throughout Ohio will share $6 million in grant funding, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced.
The money, included in the state’s operating budget signed into law in July and administered by the Ohio Safety and Security Grant Program, is part of more than $12 million given to state schools and institutions since 2019 to help with safety and security.
The funds may be used for qualified security improvements that help efforts to:
• Prevent, prepare for or respond to acts of terrorism.
• Acquire or retain the services of a resource officer, special duty officer or licensed security guards.
• Purchase appropriate equipment, such as needed for emergency and crisis communication, management and response.
• Pay training costs to attend or to pay for instructors or training materials, supplies or equipment.
“This grant program is one of many efforts we’re undertaking in Ohio to help protect our local residents,” DeWine said. “In acknowledging the staggering costs associated with implementing and executing security protocols, I am happy to offer this support to help with proactive violence prevention measures.”
Each group can ask for $100,000 in funding. The deadline to apply is Nov. 4. Additional information on the grants is available on the State of Ohio Security Grant webpage.