(The Center Square) – Ohioans receiving unemployment benefits again will have to show proof they are attempting to find a job after more than a year of receiving payments without a work-search requirement.
Weekly work-search requirements will resume the week of May 23 as part of future applications for unemployment benefits, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Interim Director Matt Damschroder said Monday.
The move puts Ohio in line with several other states and the federal government, which have made similar decisions in the past several weeks as more COVID-19 restrictions ease and vaccine levels rise around the country.
“Now that Ohioans have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and safely return to work, it only makes sense that we restore work-search requirements for everyone,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.
The announcement comes at a time when many businesses continue to struggle to find employees and jobs are being created faster than people are returning to work.
“Ohio business owners are creating jobs faster than people are returning to the workforce,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “Now that all Ohio adults have access to the vaccine, it’s time to return to the traditional work requirements.”
The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based think tank, has been calling for the work requirement’s return to stop the worker shortage, which it says can be dangerous as the state’s economy continues to recover.
“Ohio’s economy is recovering from the pandemic surprisingly well, and although we still have a ways to go before our economy has fully recovered, it is now clear that a shortage of workers is a danger to the state’s continued economic recovery,” said Rea Hederman, executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute. “Not only has Governor DeWine wisely decided to reinstate the work requirements for unemployment benefits that were suspended at the beginning of the pandemic, but President Biden also reinstated similar work requirements at the federal level.”
The federal government allowed states to waive work-search requirements from March-December 2020. ODJFS began requiring work-searches for new unemployment claims in early December, but existing claims were exempt.
Applicants must apply for a job, attend a resume-writing course or create and maintain a reemployment plan on the state website to meet the requirements. Employees on a temporary layoff of 45 days or fewer, those in approved schools or training and those in good standing with a union hiring hall could be exempt from the requirements.
The state will notify directly unemployed Ohioans affected by the change.