(The Center Square) – After declaring it was at an impasse and running the risk of being in contempt of court, the Ohio Redistricting Commission used its first meeting to deal with congressional district maps to schedule a meeting about state maps.
“We have an obligation to follow the constitution, and we have an obligation to follow the court orders, two court orders, and, finally, we have an obligation to produce a map,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “This is a question of following the law, the rule of law, respect for law. That’s where we should head. It’s my understanding we have some progress being made on that.”
State and congressional redistricting maps sit in the lap of the commission after the General Assembly failed to produce new congressional maps and the Ohio Supreme Court said original districts were gerrymandered to favor Republicans.
The group met Tuesday for nine minutes, the first time the commission has been tasked with creating congressional districts. House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said the committee’s co-chairs will direct their staffs to begin working together to draft potential maps.
The commission has 30 days to attempt to develop congressional maps that meet the supreme court’s standard, or the responsibility returns to the General Assembly.
State Auditor Keith Faber motioned for the commission to meet again Wednesday or Thursday to discuss state maps, saying he believed progress has been made after last week’s impasse.
“We will attempt to schedule a meeting of the commission tomorrow afternoon for a dual purpose of to begin hearings on a congressional map as well as to report on any progress that may be made on the general assembly district map,” Cupp said.
The proposed noon meeting would be at the same time the Ohio Supreme Court set as a deadline for the commission to show cause as to why it should not be held in contempt of court for failing to submit new maps by Feb. 17.
The commission met for about four hours Feb. 17 before recessing and later declaring it was at an impasse, missing the deadline and leaving questions surrounding next steps and Ohio’s May 3 primary.
The court ruled Feb. 7 the commission’s second attempt that preserved Republican majorities was unconstitutional and ordered the commission to adopt a new plan, saying if the commission would have used its time more wisely and been committed to working together to find a map that met court guidelines, it could have been accomplished.
The commission’s first maps favored the GOP by 62% in the House and nearly 70% in the Senate. The second set of maps showed 58.3% Republican-leaning legislative districts, above the court-ordered 54%.
The commission includes Republicans DeWine; Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima; Cupp; Faber; and Secretary of State Frank LaRose; and Democrats House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington; and Commission Co-Chair Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron.