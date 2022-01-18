(The Center Square) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission went back to the drawing board Tuesday, days after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled recently passed state legislative district maps violated the state’s constitution.
“We’ve already begun to work, to work cooperatively to implement the decision of the court as we understand it,” Commission Co-Chair and House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said. “I’m well aware of the time constraints that make this process difficult but not impossible. Obviously, this is a little uncertain process. It’s new, so we are kinda of feeling our way as we go.”
The issue, according to the court and members of the commission, is the voter preference percentage between Republicans and Democrats using statewide elections data from 2016-2020. That number, the court said, is 54% Republican and 46% Democrats.
The maps passed by the commission on a party-line vote showed 67% of House districts and 69% of Senate districts favor the GOP, according to the Ohio American Civil Liberties Union – one of the groups that filed a lawsuit challenging the maps.
Those maps, because they were not passed unanimously, were only good for four years, rather than the traditional 10.
Cupp said Tuesday he and commission Co-Chair Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, plan to meet to outline more commission meetings and the next steps moving forward. The Jan. 12 court ruling gave the commission 10 days to resubmit maps to the court.
“It’s important for us as a commission, and the public knows that we know what our marching orders are,” Sykes said. “We have just a few days to make these decisions. It’s important for us to move post haste to make sure we comply with the court order in a timely fashion.”
House Minority Leader-elect Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, joined the commission Tuesday, replacing former Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, who announced Tuesday she is running for Congress.
Russo said meeting the court order should not be difficult, saying several maps presented previously to the commission meet all the standards outlined in the current order.
“Let’s not move forward assuming ‘attempt’ is unachievable because it has been done previously,” Russo said. “This is our second chance to do what is right by Ohioans and deliver bipartisan, 10-year maps.”
Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a commission member, said timing is an issue with the state’s Feb. 2 candidate filing deadline approaching and the May 3 primary election drawing closer. LaRose said the 90-day window is key between the final day of filing and the primary, with each day in between having hard deadlines or requirements that must be met.
LaRose said he is asking the General Assembly to grant him temporary authority to adjust administrative election deadlines.
“We are starting to become perilously close where [meeting deadlines] may not be possible,” LaRose said. “Without finality on maps, mechanically, it may not be able to be done.”