(The Center Square) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission has until Monday morning to show why it should not be held in contempt of court after motions from several groups challenging the state’s legislative district plan.
The motions come after the commission bypassed its two independent map makers and approved, 4-3, an updated version Monday of its third set of maps, which previously were ruled unconstitutional. The new plan was developed by Republican staff.
The commission consists of Republicans Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, State Auditor Keith Faber, Senate President Matt Huffman and Speaker of the House Bob Cupp; and Democrats Senator Vernon Sykes and House Minority Leader Allison Russo.
Faber was the only Republican to vote against the plan.
The motion from the League of Women Voters and several other groups challenging the districts said the redistricting process took a shocking turn and was hijacked by four of the Republican commissioners.
“The plan adopted by the commission at the eleventh-hour on March 28 and submitted to the court is not the bipartisan, transparently drawn, map of the entire commission. By its sponsors’ admission, it is the invalidated second revised plan with ‘only minor changes,’ ” the motion reads.
The groups also said five of the seven commission members had not seen the new maps when it was introduced to the commission at 9:30 p.m. Monday, a little more than two hours before a court ordered deadline for approval. They also claimed none of the members were allowed to offer amendments to the map and a recess to review the map was denied.
The challengers believe the four commissioners voting for the plan violated the court’s order for the commission to draft and adopt entirely new maps and the drafting should be done in public.
Mike McDonald, one of the map makers and a professor at the University of Florida, said Monday morning the House map presented to commissioners at that time met the court ordered proportionality of 54% Republican districts and 46% Democratic, with three GOP and three Democrat leaning toss-up districts.
The Senate map also met the proportionality requirement, but with two Democrat-leaning competitive districts and no Republican-leaning toss-up districts.
The commission struggled with issues with those maps throughout the day, despite McDonald telling the group he did not believe those maps could be improved.
“In order to ensure the commission adopted a general assembly district plan by the court’s deadline, on the final evening of March 28, 2022, the commission instructed commission member staff to prepare, with the assistance of the independent map drawers, a modification of the plan adopted by the commission on Feb. 24, 2022 that more closely complies with the court’s orders than the third plan,” the Republican majority said in a statement.
The commission’s first maps favored the GOP by 62% in the House and nearly 70% in the Senate. The second set of maps showed 58.3% Republican-leaning legislative districts, above the court-ordered 54%.
The court ruled again the third set of maps unfairly favored the GOP.