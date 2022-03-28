(The Center Square) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission met throughout the weekend as independent map makers continued efforts to meet a court ordered deadline for the commission to approve its fourth set of state legislative maps by Monday night.
The two map makers told commissioners Monday morning they would provide copies of the map at that time while they continue to work on issues and other items brought up by commissioners.
Mike McDonald, one of the map makers and a professor at the University of Florida, said Monday morning the House map presented to commissioners at that time met the court ordered proportionality of 54% Republican districts and 46% Democratic, with three GOP and three Democrat leaning toss-up districts.
The Senate map also meets the proportionality requirement, but with two Democrat leaning competitive districts and no Republican leaning toss-up districts.
“We have looked at his hard, and I don’t think we are going to be able to improve on that and keep proportionality,” McDonald said.
McDonald also encouraged commissioners to bring comments and questions to the work area and see the process.
“There is going to be a lot of transparency here,” McDonald said. “If you would like to come in and look at the maps, for those who can come down, we certainly invite you.”
While the map makers were scheduled to work throughout the day, and likely into the evening, commissioners set meetings through the afternoon as the midnight deadline to have maps to Secretary of State Frank LaRose approached. LaRose is ordered to submit maps to the Ohio Supreme Court by 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled, 4-3, March 16 the commission’s third attempt at state legislative district maps unfairly favored Republicans, saying the commission has attempted three sets of maps without input from Democrats on any, instead using GOP staffers to draft each map.
The court also suggested, but did not order, an independent map drawer be engaged, but the commission holds the responsibility to draw and approve maps.
Aside from claiming the process was not transparent, the court focused on toss-up districts and said they could not count to the proportionality it required in previous rulings.
It also ordered a more collaborative effort between Republicans and Democrats on the commission and for the commission to hold more frequent public hearings.
Also, LaRose also has directed county boards of elections to remove candidates for the General Assembly and state central committees from the May 3 primary ballot.
LaRose said he is prepared to move forward with a May 3 primary for candidates for statewide, congressional, local offices and local ballot issues. Congressional races could be removed from the ballot if the map is ruled unconstitutional.
The General Assembly will decide on a date for a second primary, which LaRose has said could cost up to $20 million.