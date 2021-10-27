(The Center Square) – Ohio’s newly created Redistricting Commission remains consistent in at least one area: missing deadlines.
The commission missed its Sept. 1 deadline for redrawing state legislative maps, and the Legislature missed a late September deadline for congressional maps. With a meeting planned for Thursday, the commission is expected to miss its Oct. 31 deadline, which again dealt with congressional maps.
House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, one of the commission’s co-chairs, put the blame on the U.S. Census Bureau and its delays in getting information to the states during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s apparent that it’s not going to be possible to have congressional district maps drawn in time,” Cupp said. “The census delay really has had a cascading effect.”
House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, one of two Democrats on the seven-member commission, sent a letter Tuesday to Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, asking the General Assembly take necessary steps to be able to consider congressional redistricting maps if the commission misses its deadline.
“On Monday, Nov. 1 the Congressional maps will move back to the responsibility of the legislature and there are a number of decisions that will need to be made to be able to begin those deliberations,” Sykes wrote.
Sykes said the Legislature must create a joint committee to hear testimony on two occasions on congressional maps, according to redistricting reforms passed by voters in 2018.
She asked to convene a joint committee no later than Nov. 4, to release details on how many officials will be appointed to the committee, for a bill detailing the congressional plan by Nov. 10 and for a public hearing schedule to be released with hearings beginning no later than Nov. 15.
Neither Cupp nor Huffman has publicly commented on Sykes’ letter.
The commission is expected to hear testimony Thursday from sponsors who submitted complete, statewide congressional district plans.
The commission has until Oct. 31 to pass a 10-year congressional. It must have at least four "yes" votes and support from both Democrats. If not, the exercise returns to the General Assembly for a vote by the end of November and needing support from one-third of the Democrats.
If that fails, four-year congressional maps can be passed with a majority vote.
The commission also missed deadlines redrawing state legislative maps and managed to pass only a four-year map.