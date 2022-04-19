(The Center Square) – Democrats on the Ohio Redistricting Commission want the group to get back to work and rehire a pair of independent map makers for its fifth attempt at state legislative maps.
There’s no word from Republicans on when the process will begin again.
Four days after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled the commission’s fourth try at drawing state legislative maps was unconstitutional, House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, and Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, wrote the rest of the commissioners, saying they had tried to restart the process.
“Senator Sykes has made repeated calls to our commission co-chairman. Unfortunately, over the holiday weekend, these calls went unanswered,” the two wrote.
The rest of the commission includes Co-Chairman House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima; Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima; Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose; and State Auditor Keith Faber. All are Republicans.
It takes three commissioners to call a meeting. Emails sent to Cupp, Huffman and Faber seeking comment were not answered.
DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney said the governor is still reviewing the court decision, and DeWine’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis would mean he could not attend any meeting called for the next few days.
Tierney also said DeWine is concerned about honoring voters who passed redistricting reform, particularly in increasing compact and competitive districts.
Russo and Sykes said the independent map makers originally hired are available again. Maps created by the two were voted down by the commission, which approved a slightly altered version of the third set of maps, which had been declared unconstitutional.
Tierney said DeWine’s recent supreme court filing said the map makers made comments about “blowing through compactness” and made decisions to favor Democrats at every key decision point to achieve district proportionality.
The court ruled, 4-3, on March 16 the commission’s third attempt at state legislative district maps unfairly favored Republicans, saying the commission had attempted three sets of maps without input from Democrats on any, instead using GOP staffers to draft each map.
The court also suggested, but did not order, an independent map drawer be engaged, but the commission holds the responsibility to draw and approve maps.
Aside from claiming the process was not transparent, the court focused on toss-up districts and said they could not count to the proportionality it required in previous rulings.
It also ordered a more collaborative effort between Republicans and Democrats on the commission and for the commission to hold more frequent public hearings.
The commission’s first maps favored the GOP by 62% in the House and nearly 70% in the Senate. The second set of maps showed 58.3% Republican-leaning legislative districts, above the court-ordered 54%.