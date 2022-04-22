(The Center Square) – A grassroots organization trying to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Ohio took another step forward when two state lawmakers introduced the group’s proposed legislation.
If the General Assembly fails to act and pass the language within a four-month deadline outlined by the Ohio Constitution, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol has the option to collect additional signatures to submit the proposal directly to voters in November.
The coalition submitted the petition language and approximately 207,000 signatures to the legislature on Jan. 28.
“Marijuana legalization is overdue in Ohio,” Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, said. “The hundreds of thousands of Ohio voters who signed this petition – and millions more who support legalization statewide – asked for action from our legislature. Instead, GOP leaders have ignored them.”
Weinstein and Rep. Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland, previously filed House Bill 382 in July 2021. It was the first legislative effort to legalize cannabis in Ohio. It was assigned to the House Finance Committee and is still waiting on its first hearing.
“Legalizing cannabis would create good-paying jobs and generate significant revenue for our state. We must listen to the overwhelming support from voters and take action to finally legalize cannabis in Ohio,” Upchurch said.
The coalition’s initiative would enact a state law to legalize the cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession, home growth, and use of recreational marijuana for adults 21 years of age or older. Adults could possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and up to 15 grams of marijuana concentrates. Individuals would be able to grow six marijuana plants at home or up to 12 plants per household.
The initiative would also enact a 10% cannabis tax rate on adult-use sales. The revenue would fund “a cannabis social equity and jobs program” to “provide financial assistance and license application support to individuals most directly and adversely impacted by the enforcement of marijuana-related laws.” It would also fund the community cannabis fund, the substance abuse and addiction fund, and the Division of Cannabis Control, established by the initiative to oversee the state’s cannabis industry.
In 2015, Ohio voters defeated an initiated constitutional amendment that would have legalized the limited sale and use of marijuana and created 10 facilities with exclusive commercial rights to grow marijuana. The vote margin was 63.65% to 36.35%. The initiative was sponsored by ResponsibleOhio PAC.