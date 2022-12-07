(The Center Press) – With less than a month left in Ohio’s legislative session, a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana use will need to move quickly to become law.
House Bill 382, introduced more than a year ago, received its first hearing earlier this week.
The hearing included only sponsor testimony.
“We’ve reached a point where a majority of Americans live in states with legalized or decriminalized adult-use cannabis. Ohioans are ready for this step,” Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, said. “I am confident we have the bipartisan support needed to get this done next General Assembly, and I look forward to bringing this legislation back in the new year.”
The bill would allow individuals to cultivate up to 12 marijuana plants but requires that area be free from public view and secured. It would allow someone to possess up to 5 ounces of marijuana and creates licenses and standards for operation of marijuana-related businesses.
It would also create a 10% tax from the sale, with the money going to medical marijuana studies, cities with a marijuana store, counties with a marijuana store, public education, and road and bridge maintenance.
“HB382 would create jobs, generate revenue, and keep families together,” said Rep. Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland. “We need this for Ohioans.”
There are no other hearing plans for the bill in the current session, which concludes later this month. Weinstein, says his legislative aide Leah Brudno, plans to reintroduce the bill in January's next General Assembly.
HB382 is one of three marijuana legalization proposals floating around the state and statehouse currently.
As previously reported by The Center Square, Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord, proposed a plan in October 2021 for growth, processing, distribution and sales of marijuana, calling it a responsible and highly-regulated approach.
What he called the Adult Use Act, would extend the state’s current medical marijuana program to include nonmedical adult use; impose a 10% sales tax on marijuana and marijuana products, earmarking the tax to the General Fund and to deal with chemical dependence and illegal drug trafficking.
Callendar, at the time, said federal debate on the issue puts the state in a position where it could be left out economically.
Also, as previously reported by The Center Square, a citizens group working for a vote this year reached a settlement with state officials in May that will put the measure on the ballot next year.
The coalition’s initiative would enact a state law to legalize the cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession, home growth, and use of recreational marijuana for adults 21 years of age or older. Adults could possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and up to 15 grams of marijuana concentrates. Individuals would be able to grow six marijuana plants at home or up to 12 plants per household.
The initiative would also enact a 10% cannabis tax rate on adult-use sales. The revenue would fund “a cannabis social equity and jobs program” to “provide financial assistance and license application support to individuals most directly and adversely impacted by the enforcement of marijuana-related laws.” It would also fund the community cannabis fund, the substance abuse and addiction fund, and the Division of Cannabis Control, established by the initiative to oversee the state’s cannabis industry.
In 2015, Ohio voters defeated an initiated constitutional amendment that would have legalized the limited sale and use of marijuana and created 10 facilities with exclusive commercial rights to grow marijuana. The vote was 63.65% to 36.35%. The initiative was sponsored by ResponsibleOhio PAC.