(The Center Square) - A recent report by the United Health Foundation showed more Ohioans smoke more than all but three other states and it ranks among the worst in sufficient sleep as well as nutrition and physical activity.
Overall, Ohio ranked 41st in America’s Health Rankings 2020 Annual Report. The foundation states the report is the longest-running annual review of the country’s health on a state-by-state basis. New Hampshire received the best score. (https://www.americashealthrankings.org/learn/reports/2020-annual-report)
Ohio’s health struggles showed in other areas as well. The state is near the bottom on public health funding and air pollution. It also scored poorly in child immunizations and preventable hospitalizations. Not surprisingly, the worst scores came in the areas of behaviors where it ranked 47th in smoking, 40th in nutrition and physical activity and 42nd in fruit and vegetable consumption.
The study found that only 6.3% of Ohioans consume two or more fruits and three or more vegetables daily. The U.S. average was 8%, with Vermont leading the way with 14.1% of its residents meeting the metric.
The report stated that diets high in fruit and vegetable intake help mitigate the likelihood for such chronic diseases as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.
The annual report states healthier eating has an estimated $114.5 billion impact on the nation’s economy. That includes medical savings, improved productivity and increased lifespans.
For exercise, only 20.9% of Ohioans get either 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week. That’s compared to 23% of all Americans. Vermont, again, leads the nation at 28.5%.
The foundation noted a study showing those who spend less time getting exercise spend about $920 more per year on healthcare.
The annual report found that 16.3% of people in the state suffer from frequent mental distress, while 12.7% suffer from multiple chronic conditions, with 30.5% suffering from arthritis. Also, 34.8% of Ohioans are suffering from obesity.