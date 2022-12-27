(The Center Square) – A new report ranks Ohio as one of the worst states in the nation for economic freedom.
The Economic Freedom of North America 2022, produced by The Buckeye Institute, ranks every state and province in North America based on government spending, taxation and labor market restrictions. The rankings are based on 2020 data, the last year information was available.
Ohio’s ranking of 35th is exactly where it has stood in each of the last three years, but, according to Rea S. Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute, the state did make some progress.
“Despite this below-average score, Ohio made incremental progress reforming its tax code and occupational licensing regime,” Hederman said.
As previously reported by The Center Square, out-of-state doctors began applying for Ohio licensing on the first day the new law took effect in early August to ease the process. The General Assembly also passed on its final day this month universal occupational license recognition. That bill awaits a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine.
The report ranked Ohio 42nd overall in government spending, including 31st in transfers and subsidies as a percent of personal income, and 49th in insurance and retirement payments as a percent of personal income.
In terms of taxes, Ohio ranked 27th overall. It was 11th in top marginal rate and income threshold at which it applies, and 17th in property tax and other tax revenue as a percent of personal income. However, the state was 27th in income and payroll tax revenue as a percent of personal income, and 34th as sales tax revenue as a percent of personal income.
It was 29th in labor market freedom.
“Although Ohio has maintained a mediocre ranking, the 2023 budget year offers opportunities for dramatic improvement,” Hederman said. “Next year, Ohio must prioritize reducing government spending, making responsible tax reforms, and promoting labor market freedom. Adopting pro-growth, pro-freedom economic and regulatory policies will help make Ohio a place where businesses, workers, and families can pursue the American dream.”