(The Center Square) – One of the nation’s leading economic development publications ranked Ohio as No. 1 in its state economic and business attraction rankings for bringing more corporate facility projects per capita than any other state.
Ohio also ranked second for total projects.
Site Selection, a corporate real estate economic development magazine, recently announced its rankings as part of its 2020 Governor’s Cup.
“Ohio continues to attract new corporate facilities and business to invest here,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “In Ohio, we have a strong business community that will work alongside new companies who are looking to invest and utilize our skilled workforce.”
The rankings put several of the state’s metropolitans and smaller cities and villages at the top of the nation in terms of attracting new businesses. Cincinnati, Cleveland-Elyria and Columbus each played in the top 10 per capita with populations more than 1 million.
Toledo tied as No. 1 for total projects among areas with between 200,000 and 1 million population. Dayton-Kettering ranked fifth and Akron was 10th in the same category.
“We are number one for a reason, and that reason is we strive to have the best business and workforce friendly environment in the Midwest,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, businesses knew they could count on Ohio as a great place to invest, now and for the future.”
Ohio’s smaller markets also were singled out as drawing big opportunities for businesses. Twenty-five of the state’s micropolitan areas, which is one or more adjacent counties that contain an urban core with 10,000-50,000 people, landed in the Top 100 Micropolitan areas. Findlay ranked tops in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. Tiffin, Fremont and Wooster placed in the top 10 list of project-producing micropolitan areas.
Site Selection has awarded the Governor’s Cup each year since 1988.