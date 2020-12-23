(The Center Square) - If you’re looking to get away from it all and disconnect, or if six feet of space isn’t enough social distancing, then Ohio might be the place for you.
According to a study by outdoor services provider LawnStarter, the Buckeye State ranked 14th in America for living off-the-grid, which is defined as having a home that’s not connected to a utility company or co-op for a power source.
Ohio ranked well across many of the metrics, LawnStarter said. Besides having laws allowing for an off-the-grid lifestyle, the state received high marks for infrastructure and safety.
Other strengths included the state’s feasibility and laws that are beneficial for off-the-grid living.
Off-the-grid lifestyles are gaining in popularity. A 2019 study by Accenture noted that in some markets, residential and commercial demand for solar panels could top 15% within the next 15 years.
However, according to the experts, the lifestyle is not for everyone.
“In short, be ready to devote 100 percent of your days to your lifestyle,” said Gabriel Durham, the sustainability coordinator for the University of Houston’s Office of Sustainability. “Video games become farming, work commutes become hand-washing laundry, going out to see people becomes chopping firewood.”
Kentucky ranked as the best state for off-the-grid living, followed by Washington, Missouri, South Carolina and North Dakota.
The worst was the District of Columbia, followed by Alaska, Nevada, New Jersey and Arizona.