(The Center Square) – With job losses due to COVID-19 skyrocketing unemployment to nearly 15% at one point and many still struggling to find work or change jobs, Ohio might not be the best place to look, according to a recently released report.
WalletHub, a personal finance company, compared more than 180 cities across the United States to find out the best places to find jobs. Using 32 key indicators – ranging from job opportunities to employment growth to monthly average starting salary – it found the best and worst across the national.
“The jobs market took a huge hit in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point, the unemployment rate reached a staggering 14.7%, but it has been steadily recovering,” report author and WalletHub Financial Writer Adam McCann said in the report. “According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is 6.7%, which still leaves plenty of Americans looking for jobs.”
For Ohioans, the Buckeye State fell toward the bottom, with Cleveland ranking in the bottom 10 at 174th.
In fact, Cincinnati was the only Ohio city to rank in the top 100, coming in at 72. Columbus ranked 120th, while Akron finished at 154th and Toledo at 163rd.
Cleveland showed one of the lowest median annual incomes in the state, ranking only ahead of Detroit, Hialeah, Florida and Newark, New Jersey.
However, Akron has some of the most affordable housing in the country, ranking third behind Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Des Moines, Iowa.
Overall, South Burlington, Vermont ranked as the best city to find a job, followed by Columbia, Maryland; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Salt Lake City. The worst city was Hialeah, Florida, followed by Shreveport, Louisiana; Detroit; Brownsville, Texas; and North Las Vegas, Nevada.
To view the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-jobs/2173