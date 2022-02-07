(The Center Square) – Despite winter weather and the growing number of potholes during this time of year, Ohio ranks as one of the best states in the nation for drivers, according to a recent study.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked Ohio 13th best in the nation in its report, which examined things such as gas prices and rush-hour traffic to road quality, as well as nearly 30 other data points related to a positive commute.
Several categories pushed Ohio toward the top of the list, including generally low auto maintenance costs and only a small increase in vehicle traffic on the highways in the past 20 years. A large number of car washes and gas stations also helps, according to WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez, but auto insurance premiums made one of the most significant impacts.
"One of the reasons Ohio is the 13th-best state to drive in is its low average annual car insurance premium, just $992,” Gonzalez said. “The state also has easily accessible vehicles and maintenance, with a large number of car dealerships and auto repair shops per capita, as well as a large number of parking lots and garages per capita.”
Ohio ranked below average in traffic and infrastructure (31st) and safety (39th).
Two of Ohio’s neighboring states ranked higher overall, with Indiana ranking 10th and Kentucky 12th. Michigan ranked as one of the worst states at 44th, while Pennsylvania ranked 32nd and West Virginia 21st.
West Virginia did top the nation with one of the lowest shares of rush-hour traffic congestion at 6%, which was 14.5 times lower than California.
Iowa ranked as the best state to drive in, followed by Oklahoma, Kansas, North Carolina and Texas. The worst was Hawaii, followed by Rhode Island, Delaware, California and Maryland.