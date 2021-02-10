(The Center Square) – Some Ohio public school students may go to school later this summer, and others may begin the next school year earlier or be in school longer each day after Gov. Mike DeWine asked school districts to develop a plan to meet the needs of students.
DeWine’s suggestions and request for a plan comes after release of an Ohio Department of Education report that showed 53,000 fewer students enrolled in K-12 public schools across the state in the fall 2020 compared with 2019.
At the same time, charter e-school enrollment grew by around 13,000 students over the same time.
“This once-in-a-lifetime pandemic has impacted all of us, so it should be no surprise that it has impacted our children. But we should not panic, nor should we be surprised by the results of assessments,” DeWine said. “Instead, we should do what Ohioans have always done when facing a challenge – stay calm, roll up our sleeves and work to solve the problem.
In December, 55% of Ohio students attended school either fully in person or as part of some type of hybrid online, in-person method. Currently, 15% of students attend classes fully online. By March 1, DeWine wants to see all students back in the classroom, at least partially.
DeWine wants districts to work with their communities to consider several options, such as longer days or adjusted calendars, along with creating summer programs, tutoring and remote learning ideas.
Districts have until April 1 to provide their plans to the public and General Assembly.
According to an Ohio Department of Education data insights report, fall student assessments showed generally lower scores than in the past, especially for Black, Hispanic and economically disadvantage students. Also, the fall in third-grade proficiency generally was more among students in districts fully online.
ODE also said some students have struggled by limited access to internet and technology.
During DeWine’s traditional Tuesday news conference, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pointed to the administration’s recently released budget proposal that includes the “right to access” computer science classes.
“Every budget cycle presents an opportunity to distinguish ourselves as a state,” Husted said. “Coming out of the pandemic, the stakes are higher and the impacts more consequential. We must rise to the challenge and commit to the work that will lead to an educational recovery that will echo economically for a generation.”