(The Center Square) – An Ohio state employee asked the U.S. Supreme Court to order a refund of union dues he says he paid while not a member of a union.
It’s the fifth dues repayment case currently pending at the court, according to a press release from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation.
Nathaniel Ogle, who works for the Ohio Department of Taxation, was never a member of the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union but alleges he had mandatory union fees deducted from his paycheck by union officials, the release said.
Ogle’s case was dismissed by a district court in 2019, and a three-judge panel of the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals held the union could avoid paying back the money, the foundation said.
The foundation noted that the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that it is unconstitutional to require public employees like Ogle to subsidize union activities. Ogle then filed a class action lawsuit seeking the fees taken before the 2018 decision from himself and potentially thousands of others.
Also, the foundation said AFSCME officials rely on a “good faith” defense to not pay back money taken before the ruling.
“The so-called ‘good faith’ defense, which permits union bosses to continue to ignore an established Supreme Court precedent, has already been rejected by two federal judges,” said Mark Mix, National Right to Work president. “It is vital that the Supreme Court take up this issue to disabuse all lower courts of this flawed argument and to ensure that the victims of union officials’ First Amendment violations finally get some justice.
“The Court already ruled in Janus that public workers cannot be forced to pay union dues. It is past time for the victims of these First Amendment violations, including Mr. Ogle and his coworkers, to receive justice.”