(The Center Square) – An Ohio probation officer’s lawsuit to get back money she said was illegally taken from her paycheck by union officials will move forward after a northern Ohio district court judge refused to dismiss her case.
Cuyahoga County probation officer Kimberlee Warren sued in August to get back union dues deducted from her paycheck, saying she never was part of the Fraternal Order of Police Ohio Labor Council union. The union filed a motion to dismiss, which was denied Thursday.
Warren, who is represented for free by The Buckeye Institute and the National Right to Work Foundation, not only wants the return of all the money FOP union officials took from her paycheck for more than two years after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Janus decision but also punitive damages because she believes the union violated her First Amendment rights by repeatedly ignoring her requests to reclaim the fees.
“The Buckeye Institute is pleased that Ms. Warren will have her day in court and confident that she will prevail in her efforts to recover dues that the Fraternal Order of Police – a union Ms. Warren never joined – illegally took from her paycheck,” said Robert Alt, president and CEO of The Buckeye Institute.
The court ruled in Janus that forcing a public employee to pay any union dues or fees as a condition of keeping his or her job is forced political speech the First Amendment forbids.
According to the lawsuit, deductions continued into December 2020, even after Warren notified union officials they were violating her First Amendment rights by taking the money and after she demanded the union stop the deductions and return all money taken from her paycheck since the Janus decision.
When the deductions ended, FOP officials refused to return the money they already had collected from her, the lawsuit reads. Officials claimed the deductions had appeared on her check stub and thus any responsibility to stop the deductions fell on her.
“Although Kimberlee Warren still has a long way to go in her battle to vindicate her First Amendment Janus rights, the fact that the district court shut down this specious union boss attempt to prematurely end the case likely shows how little ammunition they have,” National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix said. “That FOP union bosses alleged they somehow didn’t break federal law despite refusing to give back dues seized in violation of Warren’s constitutional rights – and despite charging her full union dues – after the Janus decision was issued – is arrestingly outrageous.”