(The Center Square) – A policy group that has been challenging how Ohio funds cities through municipal income taxes says a mixture of property and sales tax would be a more sustainable solution to pay for city services.
The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based think tank, has spent the past two years in court fights with several communities, arguing the state’s current method of relying on nonresident taxpayers won’t hold up as more and more workers telecommute because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, it offered a report that compared property, sales and income taxes.
“The pandemic expedited the long-anticipated shift to telecommuting for Ohio’s workforce and could sound the death knell for the state’s municipal income tax regime – a system that is a national outlier and far less stable than other funding mechanisms,” said Greg Lawson, a research fellow at The Buckeye Institute. “In this report, The Buckeye Institute compares different taxing regimes – property, sales, and income – and outlines a strategy for how Ohio’s cities can transition away from a municipal income tax regime and toward a fairer, more stable, long-term blend of property and sales taxes to pay for local government services.”
The report calls for using recent federal windfalls to help ease the transition, while at the same time recommending state and city leaders use tax revenues more responsibly and more creatively.
It also pointed out property taxes account for nearly 75% of all local government revenue nationwide, but Ohio lags behind. Property taxes in Columbus, according to the report, accounted for only 2% of the city's revenue. Property tax accounted for 3.7% of Cleveland's revenue.
The report calls property taxes more stable and less likely to discourage work or new business. It also called sales taxes more stable during recessions and do not penalize work, savings or investment.
“Finally, local-level sales taxes are subject to local-level competition inasmuch as consumers can change their consumption habits and travel to lower-tax jurisdictions for their purchases, which helps keep local sales tax rates relatively low,” the report read.
Currently, workers pay income tax in the city they work and the city they live. That created issues during the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more workers telecommuted, leaving many larger cities without a revenue source because work was not performed in offices.
The state passed emergency legislation to keep income taxes split at the beginning of the pandemic, but eventually moved back to the original law. That emergency legislation led to several lawsuits from The Buckeye Institute challenging the constitutionality of the state’s income tax structure. An appeal on the challenge is in front of the Ohio Supreme Court.
“Ohio must quickly and strategically transition away from its broken municipal income tax regime and toward a fairer, more stable, long-term blend of property and sales taxes to pay for core local government services. Such a transition will take time and effort, but it can be accomplished,” the report read.