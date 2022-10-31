(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend $100 million over the next five years on electric vehicle charging infrastructure and companies can begin submitting proposals for the money, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday afternoon.
The plan, according to a news release, is to add 30 charging stations that meet specific requirements by 2025. The state has 13 stations that support at least four direct current fast chargers with at least 150 kilowatts per port.
"Having the capability to support more electric vehicle charging stations is something we’ve been working on for years," DeWine said. "The development of a statewide network of charging infrastructure will enable EV travel across the state, support private sector investment, and spur even more economic development across the state."
The state said charging station development will start on interstate corridors before moving to U.S. and state routes. Once charging stations on federally required corridors are complete, the remaining money will be used for charging along additional corridors, at state tourist attractions and in freight corridors, according to the release.
"Ohio continues to lead in electric mobility, giving us an edge in the procurement process. With states across the country vying for the same equipment, our plan is deliberately crafted to attract the right companies to meet the growing demand for reliable charging across the state," said DriveOhio Executive Director Preeti Choudhary.
DriveOhio, part of the Ohio Department of Transportation, is a division focused on creating pathways for the use of smart mobility technologies that increase safety, enhance mobility, expand access, and attract, prepare and retain Ohio's talent, according to its website.
Currently, its mission covers automated vehicle, connected vehicle, electric vehicle and advanced air mobility.
Ohio’s charging station plan was approved by the Federal Highway Administration in September, freeing the $100 million in federal funds for stations around the state.