(The Center Square) – Parents and teachers of students in Ohio's public and private schools could see tax relief for educational expenses, but the break would not extend to college or private secondary school expenses.
Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, R-Ashtabula, wants a $1,500 personal income tax credit to parents or educators for expenses such as fees, extra materials, supplies, tutoring, field trips and lessons. She also wants it to apply to music, art or kinesthetic learning. She said the COVID-19 pandemic created additional pressures on students, parents and teachers.
In her recent sponsor testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee on House Bill 323, she said tuition, room and board would not be approved expenses.
"While parents and teachers have always supported student's primary and secondary education expenses, there is an additional recognition of the expenses born during the past two academic years which were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Arthur testified. "The needs are expected to continue as many families pay for tutoring to close gaps that may have emerged due to education disruption."
The tax break would be available for students in both public and private schools.
"Teachers from public, private or religious schools are also included in this tax credit as many, especially at the elementary grades, use their own funds to purchase classroom supplies like glue, stickers and construction paper for crafts and hands-on projects, pay their own way for field trips and purchase supplemental reading materials or education games for their classroom to reinforce lesson concepts," Arthur said.
The educational tax break was Arthur's second school-related bill this month. Earlier, she introduced House Bill 327, which would prohibit school districts, schools, teachers and state and local entities from promoting divisive concepts.
"Racism is always wrong," Fowler said. "This bill does not prevent schools or government entities from teaching about racism, slavery and segregation. What it prohibits is schools from indoctrinating students by claiming one race is superior to another or that individuals should be treated differently on the basis of race. HB 327 encourages the objective instruction about and discussion of divisive concepts, rather than allowing taxpayer dollars to be spent on concepts that divide, rather than unite, students."
Also, Rep. Don Jones, R-Freeport, has introduced House Bill 322, which would prohibit critical race theory and action civics in Ohio's K-12 curriculum. It would stop any state agency, school district or school from teaching or training anyone to adopt or believe concepts surrounding critical race theory.