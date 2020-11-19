(The Center Square) – More Ohio parents could soon have more freedom for their child’s education thanks to a bill that is nearing passage in the General Assembly.
On Wednesday, State Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima, announced a conference committee solution on Senate Bill 89 between the Senate and House that could provide more scholarships to students in low-income communities and in low-performing schools.
Once the House approves the conference committee report, the bill will go to Gov. Mike DeWine.
“Senate Bill 89 reaffirms a parent’s right to choose the best educational environment for their children and provides relief to public schools that were unfairly being categorized as low performing,” Huffman said. “Earlier this year, we heard hours of testimony from families, teachers and school administrators. I greatly appreciate their input, as well as the work my colleagues in the legislature put into listening and creating a solution.”
Currently, Ohio’s EdChoice program eligibility was based on report card rankings, and Huffman said numerous school districts around the state were being unfairly categorized as low-performing.
Under the new plan, students qualify for EdChoice scholarships if at least 20% of a student’s district is made up of Title 1 students, and the building’s performance was ranked in the lowest 20% statewide for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.
Also, income-based scholarship eligibility increases from 200% to 250% above the federal poverty line.
“Last spring, we heard weeks of testimony from families about the importance of this program to their children’s education,” Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, a bill co-sponsor, said. “We also listened to teachers and school administrators as we worked together to find the right solution that both supports our public schools and protects education choice for Ohio families.”
The bill also, according to Obhof, provides flexibility for career technical centers to operate with more independence.