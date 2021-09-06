(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks lower than most states when it comes to working hard, at least according to a recently released report.
For this Labor Day, the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on the hardest-working states in the country, comparing states across 10 metrics ranging from average workweek hours to the number of people with multiple jobs and annual volunteer hours.
Ohio ranked as the 38th hardest-working state in the report, which also looked at things such as the amount of leisure time used each day and use of vacation time.
“Ohio is the 12th least hard working state,” WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “It has the lowest share of workers leaving vacation time unused, at 21.9%, and one of the largest amounts of average leisure time spent per day, almost six hours. The state also registered a low share of engaged workers, just 31%.”
Businesses in Ohio and across the country continue to struggle finding employees, creating a stronger demand for workers.
“At least for many workers, the demand for what they do is soaring. Some of this is pandemic-related, some not,” Wright State University Economics Professor Evan Osborne said. “The government – bureaucrats and legislators with no skin in the game – cannot possibly know what lies ahead, and so the government should admit how much it cannot possibly know. Would-be employees and would-be employers will have to work out the new world as best they can.”
Overall, the report shows Americans as hard workers, averaging 1,767 hours worked per year as of 2021, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s 435 hours a year more than Germany but 357 hours a year less than Mexico.
Alaska ranked as the nation’s hardest-working state, followed by North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas. The bottom five states included New Mexico, West Virginia, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island.