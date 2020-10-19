(The Center Square) – Ohio placed four colleges and universities in the top 100 in a new analysis of higher education institutions in the U.S., tied for fourth best.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared more than 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. in what it said was an effort to help college-bound seniors choose the best schools in their states.
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline Nov. 1, it compared 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes. The data sets ranged from student-to-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Four Ohio schools made the top 100, with Case Western Reserve ranking as the best in Ohio and 50th overall.
Case Western, in Cleveland, was first in the state in admission rate, gender and racial diversity and post-attendance median salary. It was also fourth in graduation rate.
Kenyon College, in Gambier, was first in graduation rate, third in admission rate, sixth in student-faculty ratio and seventh in post-attendance median salary.
The Ohio State University ranked third in the Ohio list, making it the only state school in the top 10.
Oberlin College ranked fourth in Ohio, followed by the College of Wooster, Denison University, Ohio Northern University, Cedarville University, Walsh University and Marietta College.
California led all states with 15 schools in the top 100, followed by New York (13), Massachusetts (12) and Pennsylvania (6). Ohio tied with Virginia, North Carolina and Connecticut with four schools each.