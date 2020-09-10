(The Center Square) – Ohio state Rep. Laura Lanese wasted no time Thursday in targeting House Bill 6 for swift repeal as a special House select committee met for the first time since being appointed recently by Speaker Bob Cupp.
Lanese, R-Gove City, sponsored HB 746, which calls for the repeal and replacement of House Bill 6, Ohio’s nuclear bailout legislation that led to the indictment of former House Speaker Larry Householder and others amid a $61 million bribery and racketeering scandal.
“I don’t think any of us takes lightly the charge to repeal legislation that passed this General Assembly. It’s something that should be done sparingly and only in good faith,” Lanese said. “I will provide you with three critical reasons for us to take such an action: the shocking revelation of the biggest corruption scandal in Ohio history, the $800 million stock buyback indicating a lack of need for subsidies, and the mysterious decoupling provision."
Lanese said lawmakers knew of both FirstEnergy’s stock buyback and the bill’s decoupling plan, which she said amounted to another $350 million for the nuclear companies before the passage of House Bill 6. Allegations of corruption came later.
“They call into question fundamental issues of integrity, necessity and transparency. And, they call us to repeal,” Lanese said.
Bill co-sponsor Dave Greespan, R-Westlake, also testified to several reasons for immediate repeal, calling House Bill 6 a government grant for a profitable private industry that puts ratepayers on the hook for a company’s revenue needs.
“We firmly believe Ohio requires a comprehensive energy policy. A comprehensive policy should balance all resources,” Westlake said. “Unfortunately, House Bill 6 does not meet these standards. House Bill 6 picks winners and creates many losers.
“If you knew then what you know now, would you have supported House Bill 6? I believe the answer is no.”
The cries to immediately repeal were bipartisan with testimony also coming from State Rep. Mike Skindell, D-Lakewood, and Rep. Micheal O’Brien, D-Warren, co-sponsors of a Democratic bill that mirrors the Republican version.
Skindell took aim at Householder, pointing to a news release from the United States attorney’s office outlining the criminal complaint.
“According to the 80-page criminal complaint unsealed today, from March 2017 to March 2020, the enterprise received millions of dollars in exchange for Householder’s and the enterprise’s help in passing House Bill 6, a billion-dollar bailout that saved two failing, Ohio nuclear power plants from closing,” the news release read.
O’Brien testified that Ohio ratepayers would pay an average of $7 more a month in electricity costs under House Bill 6.
All four representatives who offered testimony Thursday called for a quick repeal of the measure.
“Under no circumstances should we not do an immediate and complete repeal,” Lanese said.