(The Center Square) – An Ohio organization is leading the charge with other public policy groups around the country to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to keep private individuals' charitable donations and nonprofit donations.
The Buckeye Institute, an educational and research group based in Columbus, filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court on behalf of itself and 34 other public policy organizations in the combined cases of Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Becerra and Thomas Moore Society v. Becerra.
“Simply put, the government ought not to be in the business of keeping lists of people’s names, addresses and charities they support,” said Robert Alt, president and chief executive officer of The Buckeye Institute. “Recent history is replete with examples of public and private harassment and intimidation based upon this type of sensitive information. Government officials unnecessarily warehousing private information about the causes and organizations taxpayers support is antithetical to the First Amendment precisely because it chills free speech and association.”
In 2010, then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris announced charities and tax-exempt organizations could not fundraise in California unless they first turned over a list containing the full names and addresses of their significant donors.
The Thomas Moore Society and the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, two conservative advocacy groups, sued in federal court, saying the policy violated the First Amendment. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled against the groups.
The U.S. Supreme Court granted review earlier this month.
“The Buckeye Institute fiercely opposes and denounces this unconstitutional, alarming and abhorrent government abuse that would sicken our nation’s founders and should unite all of us across the full political spectrum in objection,” Alt said.